Ex-Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah is dead

Tue, 3 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Former Asante Kotoko defender, Godfred Yeboah popularly known as TV3 has passed on, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
Yeboah died on Tuesday after battling sickness for almost a month in Sunyani according to reports.
The 41-year-old featured for the Ghanaian giants from 2003 to 2012 having played a huge role in the successes of the club across that period.
Yeboah also had four caps for the Ghana national team including a 2006 Word Cup qualifier against DR Congo.
In the season 2007/08 he was champion with Asante Kotoko and he won the President's Cup with his team.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- Hearts of Oak players dominate Black Stars B call up
- Division One top scorers named in Black Stars B squad
- PFAG mourns ex-Asante Kotoko captain Godfred Yeboah
- MTN FA Cup: We will beat Hearts of Oak in final – Ashantigold midfielder Seth Osei
- Asante Kotoko needs a local coach – Chairman K5
- Read all related articles