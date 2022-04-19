Ex- Asante Kotoko forward Eric Bekoe wishes a Ghanaian equaled his record

Eric Bekoe, Former Asante Kotoko striker

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe is unhappy that his record has been equaled by a foreigner and not a Ghanaian.

Cameroonian footballer Frank Etouga Mbella scored his 17th goal of the season against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium to equal Eric Bekoe’s record set in the 2007-08 season for Asante Kotoko.



Bekoe reacting to the record equaled by the Cameroonian said,



"Hearing Franck Mbella has equaled my goal record which has stood for almost 15 years makes me happy because he’s from the same family (Asante Kotoko) but I wish a Ghanaian player had done that."



"Mbella has only equaled my 17-goals record and may score more to break it but I’m still an Asante Kotoko legend

" I won the Goal King and SWAG Player of the Year playing only 23 games.



"I also won the Ghana Premier League and the BK EduseiMemorial Cup," he added.



Frank Mbella is the current leading top scorer in the league with 17 goals. The current record for the most goals in the season stands at 23 goals.