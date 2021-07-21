Ex-Asante Kotoko goalkeeper’s trainer Samson Appiah cries for help over neglect

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper’s trainer, Samson Appiah

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper’s trainer, Samson Appiah, has bemoaned the lack of treatment and neglect from the side since sustaining an injury from the bus crash four years ago.

Samson Appiah was part of the Asante Kotoko team involved in the bus crash which took the life of the deputy equipment officer Kofi Asare.



The team was en route to Kumasi from Accra after a Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies when the unfortunate incident happened.



Samson Appiah told Happy Sports that the injury he sustained in that accident has gotten him bedridden and currently needs medical attention urgently.



Speaking on Happy 98.9FM ‘Where Are They; program, he appealed to the club to come to his aid and also release his severance package to him.

“I have been home for the past nine months without pay. I was relieved of my duties also without any package and currently, I am sick and bedridden. I currently have a problem with my spine and had to borrow money from some friends to seek medical help which currently I am indebted”



“Nana Yaw Amponsah told me they were going to prepare some severance package for me but all efforts to reach him have proved futile. We haven’t received anything, not even a penny since the accident occurred, it’s really sad the way the club is treating me after all my service,” he lamented.



Samson Appiah added that the Porcupine Warriors were unable to win this season’s Ghana Premier League because they were not serious.



“We were not serious that is why we lost the title to Hearts of Oak. At a point we were leading the team by six points only for Hearts of Oak to overtake us”.