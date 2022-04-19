Ex-Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe reacts to Frank Mbella equaling his record

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Eric Bekoe

Asante Kotoko striker, Frank Etouga Mbella has equaled the record set by Eric Bekoe with his 17th goal of the season against Real Tamale United in week 25 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The Cameroonian footballer is just seven goals away from breaking the record set by Ishmael Addo in a season.



According to Bekoe, Mbella equaling his record does not affect his legendary status with the club.



The Porcupine Warriors were aiming to extend their lead on the league log but suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Northerners.



Goals from Roland Frimpong and Victor Aidoo gave the home team a two-goal cushion before top scorer Franck EtougaMbella grabbed a consolation for Kotoko.



Mbella's goal means he has scored 17 goals in his debut season in the Ghanaian topflight, equaling Bekoe's record at the club.



However, Bekoe who is famously remembered during his days at the club says he remains a legend of the club despite Mbellaequaling his record.

"Hearing Franck Mbella has equaled my goal record which has stood for almost 15 years makes me happy because he’s from the same family (Asante Kotoko) but I wish a Ghanaian player had done that," he said.



"Mbella has only equaled my 17-goals record and may score more to break it but I’m still an Asante Kotoko legend,



" I won the Goal King and SWAG Player of the Year playing only 23 games.



"I also won the Ghana Premier League and the BK EduseiMemorial Cup," he added.



The Reds despite the defeat sit top of the league summit with 52 points and will host high-flying Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 26 games this weekend.