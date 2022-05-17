Ex-Ashgold official shocked over GFA DC ruling, claims he appeared before committee

Nana Kwaku Darlington, Former AshantiGold SC Sporting Director

Former AshantiGold SC Sporting Director, Nana Kwaku Darlington has told Happy Sports he appeared before the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Disciplinary Committee (DC) and is surprised he has been banned for not cooperating with the investigations.

Kwaku Darlington has been handed a 24-month ban by the DC for not appearing before the Committee.



According to him, he will appeal the decision since the ruling was not fair on his part.



“I am not worried about what has happened. I have not engaged in any match-fixing. They claim I didn’t come for the hearing but I was present. The day they called me I made an appearance with Newton Lartey and Sarfo Castro,” he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“I am going to appeal the decision because I made an appearance at the Committee. I don’t involve myself in match-fixing and match manipulation. I won’t take that chance at all. I don’t even bet on games."

“The decision is not fair on my part and it’s a wrong call. I made an appearance and am surprised they claim I didn’t appear before the committee,” he added.



The Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee has demoted both AshantiGold and Inter Allies to Division Two whilst severe bans and fines have been handed over to Club officials and players of the two teams.



