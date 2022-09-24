1
Menu
Sports

Ex-Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts as Brazil thrash Ghana

Kevin Prince Boateng Reveals What Ghana Must Do To Attract Big Foreign Players For Black Stars Former Black Stars midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his disappointment following Ghana's 3-0 humiliating defeat to Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly.

The five-time champions made it five wins from five against the Black Stars in Le Havre, France on Friday night.

The Selecao took the lead just nine minutes into the game.

A well-taken freekick by Rapinha saw PSG defender Marquinhos jumping the highest to score with a thumping header.

Later in the 28th minute, the Black Stars were found in sixes and sevens as the defence struggled to deal with the star-studded attack of the opponent.

Neymar Jnr was particularly at his best and assisted Richarlison to score to double the lead for the Samba Boys.

Five minutes to end the first half, the same combination happened with the same result as Richarlison netted his second to complete a fantastic brace.

In a second half where Ghana improved a bit, the team managed to create a few chances but could not get on the scoresheet.

Eventually, Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 at the end of the contest.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: