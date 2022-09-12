0
Menu
Sports

Ex-Barcelona star Ibrahim Afellay lauds Mohammed Kudus' impressive display against SC Heerenveen

Kudus Ajax 750x536 1 Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Barcelona star, Ibrahim Afellay has lauded Mohammed Kudus' impressive performance against SC Heerenveen over the weekend.

The Ghana star following his impressive performance against Rangers in the Champions League last week continued his fine form against Heerenveen.

Kudus bagged brace as the Dutch giants recorded a 5-0 win at home Heerenveen.

"Ajax is currently lord and master in the Netherlands and above all its biggest opponent," Afellay concludes at Studio Voetbal.

'It was once again enjoyable. Of course, such an early lead helps when you play against a very organized Heerenveen.

"You can't ignore Kudus at the moment," the former player of PSV and FC Barcelona, ​​among others, is adamant.

“He played a great game against Glasgow. You can say: I can also play this position, but I think it is strong that he indicates that he is not a striker, referring to the words of Kudus after the Ajax Rangers," he added.

Kudus will be hoping to keep his place in the team when they play Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday at Anfield.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II