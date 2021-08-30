0
Ex-Bechem United captain Moro Salifu seals move to Al Ittihad of Egypt

474D0E22 868E 4177 BE9F 4F94905BC4C1.jpeg Former Bechem United captain Moro Salifu

Mon, 30 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Bechem United captain Moro Salifu has completed his move to Egyptian top-flight side Al Ittihad.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the midfielder penned a three-year deal with the Alexandria-based club.

He was available on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old was influential for the Hunters in last season’s Ghana Premier League.

His commanding displays helped Bechem United to escape relegation by finishing 13th with 42 points.

