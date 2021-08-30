Ex-Bechem United captain Moro Salifu seals move to Al Ittihad of Egypt

Mon, 30 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Former Bechem United captain Moro Salifu has completed his move to Egyptian top-flight side Al Ittihad.
GHANASoccernet.com understands the midfielder penned a three-year deal with the Alexandria-based club.
He was available on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old was influential for the Hunters in last season’s Ghana Premier League.
His commanding displays helped Bechem United to escape relegation by finishing 13th with 42 points.
