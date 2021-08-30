Ex-Bechem United captain Moro Salifu seals move to Al Ittihad of Egypt

Former Bechem United captain Moro Salifu

Former Bechem United captain Moro Salifu has completed his move to Egyptian top-flight side Al Ittihad.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the midfielder penned a three-year deal with the Alexandria-based club.



He was available on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old was influential for the Hunters in last season’s Ghana Premier League.



His commanding displays helped Bechem United to escape relegation by finishing 13th with 42 points.