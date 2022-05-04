0
Ex-Berekum Chelsea midfielder Yaw Alexander opens up on surgery refusal after injury

Ex Berekum Chelsea Midfielder Yaw Alexander.jfif Ex-Berekum Chelsea midfielder Yaw Alexander Baidoo

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian footballer, Yaw Alexander Baidoo, has revealed that he refused to undergo surgery for the fear of not being able to play football again.

Baidoo sustained a cruciate ligament injury in his knee which required surgery to correct it.

According to him, he knew some players who after surgery were unable to play football professionally.

This he said influenced his decision to go for drugs than undergo surgery which may affect his career.

Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9FM’s 'Where Are They' programme with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya he said, “I didn’t go for the surgery because I thought it will not make a return because I knew some players who underwent the knife and couldn’t play again.

“When I went for the MRI, I was told I had a partial ligament and without surgery, I will recover. So I choose to stay away from the game to recover. I was supposed to go for surgery before but I opted for drugs."

“The last club I played was Elmina Sharks. I have been home for almost a year now," he said.

Baidoo is hoping to return to the field but has currently set up a colt’s team to groom young players.

“I have not stopped playing football but due to injury, I came home to start a colt’s team.”

“It’s very difficult running the colt’s football in the country. It’s not easy running a team at the colt’s level, no support nothing,” he added.

Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:

