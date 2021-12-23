Ex-Black Stars defender Mohammed Gargo backs Milovan Rajevac provisional AFCON squad

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Gargo

Former Ghana international Mohammed Gargo has no qualms with Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rajevac named a 30-man provisional list where only two players will be dropped before the tournament kicks off on January 9 in Cameroon.



The squad is dominated by foreign-based players, with only five home-based players including Real Tamale attacker David Abagna who is the Ghana Premier League top scorer with eight goals.



Other local players who made the squad are Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, Philemon Baffour, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, Gargo, now a coach said, “Football has changed in recent times and every coach has his system of play. At first, call-ups were made based on names but it's not the same this time around. Now, coaches invite players who can fit into their style”



“So, I think Milovan Rajevac did nothing wrong with regards to these call-ups. There have been surprises in the squad and I believe that is the way to go by. Most of the European nations, like Holland, Spain and others introduces different players in their setup but Ghanaians have always relied on the known faces and this normally affect the team”

“We need to throw a challenge to the players that it won’t be them forever, so I think Milovan Rajevac has taken the right decision,” he said.



Black Stars will open camp on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Doha, Qatar.



They will play three friendly matches while in Qatar. The Ghana Football Association has already concluded talks with Algeria while engagements are ongoing for two additional matches.



Black Stars will depart Doha for Yaoundé on Friday, January 7, three days before their opening match against Morocco.



After Morocco, Rajevac’s side will take on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon and then wrap up their group stage campaign against debutants Comoros.