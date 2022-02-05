Ex-Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston acquires UEFA B coaching license

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

An excited coach Laryea Kingston has unveiled his UEFA B diploma to his 7,578 followers on his official Instagram page on Saturday.

The former Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak winger took to his official Instagram page to post a picture of the UEFA B diploma. He captioned the picture "Great to move a step,eyes on the UEFA A License now".



Laryea Kingston coaches Nordsjaelland's U19 and is also attached to all of the club's age groups.



The former Heart of Midlothian winger, who holds multiple CAF certificates, is developing his coaching skills at the Right to Dream Park.



Laryea is not the only Ghanaian coach at Nordsjaelland, former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien is also a coach at the club.

Coach Mas-Ud Dramani has also previously been in-charge of Nordsjaelland's U19 team.



See photo of Laryea's license below:



