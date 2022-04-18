0
Ex-Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan not giving up on playing for Asante Kotoko

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has reignited his interest in playing for Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko before he retires.

The 36-year-old is well known to be a fan of the Porcupine Warriors.

Before the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign, Gyan was strongly linked to the club but ended up signing a one-year deal with Legon Cities.

Speaking in an interview, the former Sunderland and Stade Rennais forward expressed his love for the Ghana Premier League heavyweights while admitting the Kumasi-based side will be his next club should he want a return to the local scene.

“I would like to play for Asante Kotoko if I have to return [to playing football again]. I am a huge fan of the club,” Gyan Accra-based Joy FM.

Kotoko are currently the league leaders of the 2021/22 Premier League season, boasting an eight-point gap at the top of the league table after 25 games.

Asamoah Gyan is the country's all top goal scorer with 51 goals having played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cup in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively.

