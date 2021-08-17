Ex-Burkinabe forward Aristide Bance opens up on tormenting Ghana at 2013 AFCON

Former Burkinabe International, Aristide Bance

Former Burkina Faso forward, Aristide Bance says scoring against the Black Stars at the 2013 AFCON tournament in South Africa made him popular.

Bance played a key role in that game to help Burkina Faso reach their first AFCON final after beating the Black Stars in the semifinals on penalties.



Mubarak Wakaso put Ghana ahead in normal time with a debatable spot-kick, before Aristide Bance equalized.



According to the Burkinabe, scoring against Ghana in the semifinal was one of the best moments in his career.



“Ghana is a very good football country. When you score against Ghana in an AFCON your name goes far.”



Bance also revealed his inspiration to score in the game after meeting former Black Stars defender Isaac Vorsah.



He explained that the two players had already faced each other in the Bundesliga with the Burkinabe coming out victorious in that clash.

Bance was playing for Mainz 05 against Isaac Vorsah’s Hoffenheim as they won the game 1-0. “When I played for Mainz in the Bundesliga, Vorsah was with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.



“We won 1-0 in the game and after meeting him again in the AFCON I told myself we were going to beat him again”.



The 36-year-old played for a host of clubs in Africa and Europe before retiring from football.



He made 75 appearances for Burkina Faso and scored 23 goals.



