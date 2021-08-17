Ex-Cologne assistant manager advises Hearts on CAF Champions League campaign

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Former FC Cologne assistant manager, Ibrahim Tanko, wants Accra Hearts of Oak to give their players international exposure by playing friendly games with some cross-border clubs ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

The Phobians have been drawn against Guinean Ligue 1 club CI Kamsar in the preliminary round of the Champions League.



Tanko, a former assistant manager for Ghana’s Black Stars and Cameroon at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, wants the Phobians to give their players some exposure ahead of their continental campaign.



“They must try and play some friendly games with clubs around the borders of Ghana to give their players some exposure ahead of the campaign,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Accra Hearts have submitted their 30-man squad for the campaign which begins next month.



