0
Menu
Sports

Ex-GFA spokesman Sannie Daara named CAF Media Officer for Confederations Cup final

Ibrahim Saanie Nice Pic Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Ibrahim Sannie Daara has been appointed as the CAF Media Officer for the 2021/22 Confederations Cup final between South African side Orlando Pirates and Moroccan club RS Berkane.

The two teams will square off at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Friday, May 20, 2022.

However, the former BBC worker and head of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Media team has been handed a major role on the day of game.

With his vast experience in the game, the continental football governing body has entrusted him to take the role of a media officer to ensure a successful final game in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian duo of Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah will hope to win the accolade with Orlando Pirates over RS Berkane.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor
Related Articles: