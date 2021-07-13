Ex-Ghana U-17 star Mohammed Aminu ready to explode for Lommel SK this term

Ghanaian International Joseph Akomadi

On-loan Lommel SK striker Mohammed Aminu is determined to whip his career back on track when they new season gets underway in Belgium next month [August].

The 20-year-old has failed to meet expectations since signing for Manchester City in 2017 from the renowned West African Football Academy in Ghana.



He has had previous loan spells-unsuccessful though-at Dutch sides NAC Breda and FC Dordrecht.



Aminu moved to the Belgian second-tier outfit at the start of last season but could not feature for the side.

But after going through pre-season and working on his condition, the Ghana youth international is in top shape to explode.



Aminu was a member of the Ghana U17 team which played at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in India.