Ex-Ghana coach Sellas Tetteh shortlisted for Lesotho national team job

Former Ghana U20 manager Sellas Tetteh has been shortlisted among candidates gunning for Lesotho national team head coach job, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

The 65-year-old experienced trainer has been listed along with seven other coaches who are interested in becoming the next Likuena (Crocodiles) manager.



Lesotho have been without a head coach ever since Thabo Senong resigned from his post in June 2021 after failing to win any games since he joined in 2019.



Tetteh will face a five-member panel for interview on Sunday, February 6, 2022, through videoconferencing.

Tetteh previously handled the national teams of Rwanda and Sierra Leone.



He was caretaker of the Black Stars between May 22, 2008, and August 31, 2008, after he has been an assistant coach from November 30, 2004, to May 21, 2008.



Tetteh was the head coach when Ghana clinched the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009 beating Brazil in the finals in Egypt.