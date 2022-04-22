Ex-Ghana defender John Paintsil ready to scout for the Black Stars ahead of World Cup

John Painstil

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has indicated that he will be excited should he be handed a Black Stars scouting job ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

According to the player, he has already gained expertise in scouting players and would love to play a part to help the national team once again.



“With the scouting part, it will be very very good. I’m good at that. I have an eye and also I’m doing my coaching.



“Now we are playing in the third division which things are moving smoothly for us. We are top of the log now so for me my aim is to be part of anything that will help the nation,” Paintsil told Class FM in an interview on Thursday, adding, “I will be available for any position that will come my way.”

Ghana after qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has been pitted in Group H.



In a Group tagged by many as the group of death, the Black Stars face a tough test. The national team will take on European heavyweights Portugal, two-time champions Uruguay, and a tricky Asian opponent in South Korea.