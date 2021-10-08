Ex-Ghana forward Prince Tagoe explains how Jordan Ayew can end goal-scoring drought

Jordan Ayew

The 30-year-old has come under severe criticism following his recent goal drought for both club and country.

Jordan Ayew last scored for the Black Stars in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome from the penalty spot.



Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira also revealed that Ghana International has lost confidence and self-belief in front of goals.



He has failed to score for the Premier League side in over 35 appearances.



Jordan Ayew once again failed to find the back of the net when the Black Stars engaged lower-tier side Soccer Intellectuals in a friendly on Wednesday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars scored 8-0 but Jordan Ayew was missing on the goal scorer’s chart.

Prince Tagoe who played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup for the Black Stars said Jordan Ayew should concentrate on finding the back of the net.



According to him, his main focus should be playing the box and not trying to be like a playmaker.



“I spoke to Jordan Ayew some years back and he took my advice and everybody knew what he did. He should have it in mind that if he doesn’t score in a game then he didn’t perform”, he told Happy FM.



“He should focus on scoring and not holding onto the ball for long. He shouldn’t drop deep but stay at the attacking areas and concentrate on scoring”.



Jordan is likely to start the game for the Black Stars against Zimbabwe but will be deployed on wings which have been his usual position in recent times.

A spokesperson for the Ayew brothers Fiifi Tackie has urged critics of Jordan Ayew to also focus on his contributions to the team and not only the goals.



“Jordan Ayew is more of a team player than an individual player”, he told Happy FM.



“He doesn’t see anything wrong if he tries to assist than to score. Assess Jordan Ayew by his contribution on the pitch it is why Patrick Vieira will continue to use him”.



Ayew is expected to lead the line when Ghana takes on Zimbabwe on Friday in an 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on October 9, 2021.