Sports News

Ex-Ghana goalie Amamoo advocates for equal pay for men's, women's national players

Former Black Stars goalkeeper William Amamoo

Former Black Stars goalkeeper William Amamoo has joined the call for players of the various Ghana women's national team to receive the same pay as their male counterparts.

Amamoo was speaking on the back of the recent development in women's football as Brazil and England, announced equal pay for men’s and women’s national football players.



According to him, it is long overdue for female players especially in Ghana to be paid the same bonuses as their male counterparts.



“It is time we respect women’s football. This has been one of the courses that I have been fighting for. The women and men’s game is the same and I am with the opinion that the bonuses should also the same”, he said in an interview on Happy FM.



“It is about time we respect women football. There are times that we don’t even give them a bonus. I support this course and we are going to fight for it for all players across the continent".

He called on players of the Black Stars to join the course to fight for equal pay for their female counterparts in the women’s national teams.



“The men should also be part of this fight because here in Sweden the men are part of it. The Black Stars players must join this fight and they don’t have to selfish”.



“I am championing this course including some former players of the Black Queens and we are going to fight for equal pay for players in Ghana and Africa”, he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.