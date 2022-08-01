4
Ex-Ghana goalie Osei Boateng names Ghana's four goalkeepers for 2022 World Cup

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Osei Boateng has named four goalkeepers who should be part of Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Osei Boateng named Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Richard Ofori as his number one for the Black Stars at the World Cup ahead of Jojo Wollacott.

Ghana has had a number of goalkeepers going in and out of the national team in recent times. However, Charlton Athletic goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott appears to be the current number one for the Black Stars currently.

Speaking in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Osei Boateng who was asked to name his top four Ghanaian goalkeepers for the World Cup, said, “firstly, I will choose Richard Ofori. He has been tried and tested in all departments of the game in Ghana.”

He added “Manaf is good at club level and the recent match we played is evidence. Jojo has already proved himself. So I think the 4th one I will choose Razak Abalorah. These are my four goalkeepers currently but maybe there may be others who will come through the line.”

For Osei Boateng, Ghana needs to structure the goalkeeping department to aid in the transitioning of goalkeepers into the senior national team.

“I think we have to observe their ages so they can understudy the seniors to that we can have a smooth transitioning,” the former Ghana goalkeeper who is based in the United States said.

