Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Isaac Hagan retires at age 28 

Isaac Hagan, Goalkeeper

Former Ghana goalkeeper Isaac Hagan has decided to quit football at the age of 28.

The former Karela United goalkeeper announced his decision to retire from the sport due to personal reasons.



Hagan was part of the historic Karela United team that secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League in the 2016/17 season.



The former Liberty Professionals shot-stopper announced his decision via social media



“I will like to take this opportunity to thank soccer Mercenaries, Liberty Professionals, B.A United, Karela United, the people of Nzema Aryinase and the whole football fraternity for being supportive in my football career as I announce my early retirement due to personal reasons God knows."

Isaac Hagan was among the Black Stars B team that won silver at the 2019 WAFU Championship hosted in Senegal.







