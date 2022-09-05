0
Ex-Ghana star Anthony Baffoe commends Black Galaxies for qualifying for 2023 CHAN tournament

FbwbrhAXgAQisSl Black Galaxies

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana International Anthony Baffoe has applauded the Black Galaxies for securing qualification to the 2023 CHAN tournament.

The locally assembled national team on Saturday lost 2-0 to Nigeria in Abuja in the second leg of the final playoff round of the qualifiers to next year’s tournament.

This was after Ghana had won the first leg by the same scoreline.

With the game heading into penalties, the Black Galaxies triumphed over the Super Eagles B team to secure qualification to the 2023 CHAN tournament.

Reacting to the result, Anthony Baffoe has commended the Black Galaxies for a good job done.

“Black Galaxies you have made Ghana. proud well done..we did it again against Nigeria

