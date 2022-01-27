Ex-Ghana star Sulley Muntari trains with Hearts of Oak to stay in shape

Former Black Stars player, Muntari Sulley training with Hearts of Oak

Former Black Stars poster boy, Sulley Muntari has trained with Hearts of Oak this week to stay fit and in good shape.

In the last couple of years, the player has from time to time joined the training sessions of the Accra-based club.



Sulley Muntari who hanged his Black Stars boots years ago is currently without a club. He last played for Spanish lower-tier side Albacete but left in 2019.



Since then, he has been a free agent and although he is yet to confirm his retirement from the game to make it official, many believe he has no plans to actively play the game again.

On Wednesday, January 26, 2021, sources confirm that the once star player of the Ghana national team trained with Hearts of Oak at the St. Aquinas Park.



In the past, the midfielder was linked with a move to the Phobians but it didn’t happen.



He enjoyed an illustrious playing career in Europe where he even won the Uefa Champions League with Inter Milan.