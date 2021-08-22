Ex-Ghanaian footballer in police custody, accused of killing two children

Richard Gyamfi

Richard Gyamfi, a formal Ghanaian footballer has been apprehended by the police and accused of killing two children in Abesim in Sunyani.

The 28-year-old in the past played for National Division Two League side Kum Apem Stars based in Sunyani.



The police with the help of community members arrested Richard Gyamfi after he was suspected to have been involved in the murder of the two children.



Information gathered, has disturbingly revealed that police found body parts in the refrigerator of the suspect.



Speaking to GNA, Mr. Thomas Agyei who is the father of one of the deceased explained that his son, Louis Agyei left home Friday morning, but was nowhere to be found in the evening around 19:00gmt.



After making efforts to find his son, he uncovered that his son was last spotted in the company of Richard Gyamfi.



As a result, the father and a search party went to the house of the suspect in Alaska – a new settlement at Abesim.

Although he tried to help in the search to divert attention from him, the search party later asked that they return to his house for a similar inspection.



After breaking into a locked room, they found the dead body of Louis Agyei in a pool of blood.



“The search party became infuriated, went back to the suspect’s house and discovered one of the rooms in the house was locked.”



“We asked the suspect to open the room but he refused to do so under the pretext that the key to that particular room was lost, so we forcibly broke into the room and I saw the body of my son lying prostrate in a pool of blood”, Mr Agyei said in tears.



The police are currently holding Richard Gyamfi in custody as he assists in the investigation of the matter.