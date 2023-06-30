Ex-Ghanaian international Shilla Illiasu ‘questions’ Hughton’s identity for the Black Stars.

Former Ghanaian international Shilla Illiasu

Former Black Stars defender, Shilla Illiasu says the Black Stars team led by Coach Chris Hughton lacks identity.

The former Asante Kotoko expressed concern about the team’s lack of identity and how Hughton has managed the team since he resumed his role in February 2023.



His comments came in the wake of Hughton’s last three games in charge of the Black Stars, where he managed a win and two draws in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



“It is just not easy. First of all, he has to identify the players that he has because there are players playing in different clubs and you are now bringing them to mould them into your formation so to me, I’m yet to identify the identity he wants to impose on the team” he said CitiSports.



“I don’t know maybe after qualification before people will start to see but, in all fairness, out game against Madagascar I was lost. Maybe he went with a strategy just to get the points. But going forward he will have to convince us not me not you but all Ghanaian’s,” he added.

Illiasu, 40, began his career with Real Republicans in Kumasi before he joined King Faisal where he played for the ‘Insha Allah’ lads from 2004 to 2005.



He later joined Asante Kotoko in 2006 and his performances in recent months were enough to convince coach Ratomir Dujkovic to take him to Germany as one of the four local players to play in the World Cup for Ghana.



However, Ghana’s qualification to the AFCON next year will be determined in the final game against the Central African Republic later in September 2023.



