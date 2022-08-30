Ex-Hearts captain Nii Noi Dowuona now lives in abject poverty, cries for help

Former captain of Accra Hearts of Oak, Nii Noi Dowuona

Life indeed has not dealt well with many long-serving Ghanaian footballers and entertainers as many have lived all their lives in toil and poverty.

This is not different from the legendary former captain of Accra Hearts of Oak, Nii Noi Dowuona popularly known as Stadium Killer situation.



Speaking to hotfmghana.com at his Osu residence, the legendary former Hearts of Oak captain divulged sadly that he is currently living in abject poverty.



According to him, ever since he retired from his footballing career in 2003, most of the players he helped during his playing days have neglected him.



He explained that one of the reasons that led to his current situation was how his mother forced him to help his junior brother travel abroad with his life's sayings of GHC 8,000.00 (80 Million Old Ghana Cedis)

He was quick in saying that former teammates like Christian Saba and Olo are the only ones who usually support him.



Sounding extremely dejected, Stadium Killer said, "I don't like asking people for money because I don't want them to insult me but I need help so anyone who would like to support me either with cash or in kind, I would be extremely grateful."



During his reign as the captain of Hearts of Oak from 1992 to 1998, Nii Noi Dowuona won five Ghana Premier League titles and five Knockout titles. He played alongside legendary players such as Amankwah Mireku, Nii Armah Senegal, and Jacob Nettey



Apart from playing for Hearts of Oak, he also played for Accra Great Olympics where he captained them too. He then departed to Togo to ply his footballing trade before retiring in 2003.