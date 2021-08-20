Ex-Hearts coach believes Phobians can reach money zone of CAF Champions League

Former Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom

Former Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom is optimistic the Phobians have what it takes to reach the money zone of the CAF Champions League.

Odoom, who started the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with Hearts before he was later replaced by Serbian Kosta Papic, is bullish about the chances of the Phobians as they head into the competition next month.



“I have confidence in the team because it is a compact team with a lot of spirit. So I believe with a team like that we can make it to the money zone,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

The experienced trainer also spoke high of head coach Samuel Boadu.



“He [Boadu] is a listening coach. He has time to take ideas and opinions of others right from the board level,” he added.