Ex-Hearts goalie slams 'unserious' Hearts of Oak players

Hearts of Oak

James Nanor blames Hearts players for Confederations Cup elimination

Hearts suffered 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura



WAC eliminates Hearts from CAF Champions League



Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, James Nanor has charged the club's players to play above themselves.



Nanor was disappointed with the player's performance against JS Saoura in the CAF Confederations Cup on December 5.



Hearts of Oak blew away 2-0 first-leg win to lose 4-0 in the second leg in Algeria.

Reacting to the loss, Nanor expressed his disappointment in an interview with Kessben FM



"I was not impressed. If we could not qualify (to the group stage) of the Champions League, at least we should be making the group stage of the confederation Cup...When are we going to reach this level again? We are now going to wait until we win the league. I'm pleading with the players, they should be serious. We did not enjoy what they are enjoying today but we worked. They enjoy everything there is to enjoy so what else do they want?" he said.



Hearts of Oak dropped to the confederation cup following a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Moroccan giant Wydad Athletic Club.



In the domestic league, Hearts of Oak are positioned 18th on the table with zero wins in the, three draws and a defeat.