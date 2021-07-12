Ex-Hearts of Oak skipper Mahatma Otoo congratulates side on league title triumph

Former Hearts of Oak captain, Mahatma Otoo

Former Hearts of Oak captain Mahatma Otoo has congratulated the Phobians after winning the Ghana Premier League title on Sunday.

It was the first major trophy for The Phobians in a decade since they last won the league title in 2009.



Hearts of Oak were held to a 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium but managed to win the title due to Asante Kotoko's defeat to Bechem United in Bechem.



The Phobians secured their 21st league title with a match to spare having taken a four-lead on top of the table ahead of the final game of the season following Asante Kotoko's result.

Mahatma Otto who won the Ghana Premier League goal king whilst playing for the club congratulated his former side after the victory.



"Congrats Hearts of OakGH we have finally won it after so many years. well deserved. Phobia Master".



Hearts of Oak will be crowned champions when they travel away to play WAFA in Sogakope on the final day of the season.