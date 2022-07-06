3
Ex-Hearts of Oak team manager makes wild allegations against Alhaji Akambi

Wed, 6 Jul 2022

Former Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, W.O Tandoh, has made some damming allegations against Board Member, Alhaji Akambi.

W.O Tandoh has alleged that Alhaji Akambi inflated the cost of the hotel rooms that Accra Hearts of Oak hired while preparing for their MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United in Kumasi.

The former Aduana Stars coach claimed that Alhaji Akambi told the Board that the hotel rooms cost GH₵200 when the highest cost of a room at the hotel they lodged was GH₵120.

"Did Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe also hear that the hotel rooms which cost from 80, 100, and 120 cedis that Alhaji Akambi said the cost was 200 cedis?

"The rooms in the hotel we lodged for the FA Cup in Kumasi were 80, 100, and 120 cedis per night but Alhaji Akamabi took 200 cedis from the Board and that is why one of the reasons why I left my role," W.O Tandoh said in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.

W.O Tandoh resigned from his position as the Team Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 26, 2020, the same day the club won the MTN FA Cup.

Accra Hearts of Oak won their 12th FA Cup title after beating Bechem United 2-1 to win the 2022 edition.

