Ex-Italian ambassador to Ghana gets customized jersey from teen star Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan with the Italian Ambassador to Ghana

Ghanaian teen star Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan has presented a customized AS Roma jersey to the former Italian Ambassador to Ghana His Excellency Giovanni Favilli.

The 19-year-old has been impressive for the Italian side scoring 2 goals in 14 matches since joining the senior side.



He presented the jersey to the former ambassador together with his agent before the Black Stars World Cup play-off against Nigeria.



Gyan played a huge role as Ghana edged past the Super Eagles to secure qualification to the World Cup.



Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H.



Afena-Gyan is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.





