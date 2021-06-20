Ex-King Faisal goalie Suraj Mohammed predicts doom for club

Former King Faisal goalkeeper Suraj Mohammed has predicted doom for the club as the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League nears its conclusion.

The Isha Allah boys currently sit on the 16th position with 32 points after matchday 29 and will battle it out against Medeama SC on matchday 30 at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.



In an interview, Suraj Mohammed expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the team and said it will be extremely difficult for the club to return to the Ghana Premier League if relegated in the ongoing campaign.



“It will be difficult for King Faisal to return to GPL if relegated, though I am not God but that is how in see things. I remember the club was struggling in the truncated season but thanks covid-19, the season was annulled.”

“So if the team suffer relegation this season I think that will be the end, they find it difficult to return,” he said.



He added that the owner and bankroller of the team, Alhaji Grusah does not have the financial muscle to lead the team at the moment and has pleaded with him to find partners so he can be relieved.



