Ex-Kotoko, Medeama midfielder Theophilus Nyame joins Dynamos FC in Zimbabwe

Mon, 17 Jan 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian midfielder Theophilus Nyame will feature for Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Dynamos FC after completing a move to the club.
The 29-year-old joins as a free agent after leaving Ghanaian second-tier side Sekondi Hasaacas last season.
The former Medeama SC midfield enforcer penned an initial one-year deal and is expected to play a huge role for his new outfit.
Nyame departed Ghana on Sunday morning to Harare to complete the final documentations of the deal subject to a successful medical examination.
He has had stinst with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, Ashantigold and Medeama.
Source: footballghana.com