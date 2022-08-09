Ex-Kotoko attacker Frederick Boateng delighted after joining Nsoatreman FC

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Frederick Boateng

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Frederick Boateng has joined new Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC.

Speaking to Ark FM in Sunyani, the experienced attacker says he is elated with his move and delighted to be working under Coach Mohammed Gargo.



According to him, he has started training with his new teammates and already looking forward to the new football season.



“I have signed one year contract with Nsoatreman fc and am very happy to work under Coach Mohammed Gargo and his technical team.

“I have started training with the team at Nsoatre and they have nice Facilities,” Frederick Boateng said.



The forward will be playing a key role for Nsoatreman FC next season. He must however prove his worth in pre-season to break into the starting eleven of the team.



The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season is scheduled to commence on September 9, 2022.