0
Menu
Sports

Ex-Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong, Eric Donkor, others complete License D Coaching Course

574D840A 6650 44A4 BD8E CEE3014CF518.jpeg Former Kotoko player completes License D Coaching course

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong has successfully completed his License D Coaching course.

The once-highly rated full-back is looking at staying within the space of football after retirement.

As a result, he has already started working on securing his coaching badges. He is part of a group of active and retired players that recently enrolled for coaching lessons in Obuasi.

Besides Amos Frimpong, Eric Donkor, and Michael Akuffo also took part in the License D Coaching Course.

They have all completed their License D Coaching Course and will be looking forward to the next level of the course.

Amos Frimpong and the others join Eric Bekoe, Joe Tagoe, Sammy Adjei, Don Bortey and many other former players who have taken part in the exercise.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up