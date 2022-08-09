Ex-Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong, Eric Donkor, others complete License D Coaching Course

Former Kotoko player completes License D Coaching course

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong has successfully completed his License D Coaching course.

The once-highly rated full-back is looking at staying within the space of football after retirement.



As a result, he has already started working on securing his coaching badges. He is part of a group of active and retired players that recently enrolled for coaching lessons in Obuasi.



Besides Amos Frimpong, Eric Donkor, and Michael Akuffo also took part in the License D Coaching Course.

They have all completed their License D Coaching Course and will be looking forward to the next level of the course.



Amos Frimpong and the others join Eric Bekoe, Joe Tagoe, Sammy Adjei, Don Bortey and many other former players who have taken part in the exercise.