0
Menu
Sports

Ex-Kotoko coach Middendorp wanted to sign Kwame Peprah for Maritzburg United

Kwame Peprah Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates striker, Kwame Peprah

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Maritzburg United head coach Ernst Middendorp revealed that the club was interested in signing Orlando Pirates attacker Kwame Peprah.

The former Asante Kotoko manager, who previously managed Pirates' archrivals Kaizer Chiefs, stated that talks with the Ghanaian centre-forward were held but that the transfer did not take place.

"For example, we had discussions with [Kwame] Peprah in Ghana, as I have good relationships with teams on that side, we had so many back-to-back discussions with his representative, but unfortunately, we couldn't go forward," he told Soccer Laduma.

Peprah has appeared in the Premier Soccer League and Caf Confederation Cup for Pirates this season after joining the club from Ghana Premier League club King Faisal in July last year.

This season, the Ghana under-23 international has seven goals in 32 games with the Buccaneers. He recently helped Orlando Pirates reach the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Free SHS increasing Ghana's unemployment challenge - Asantehene
GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award
MoMo users in Kumasi draw up ways to avoid E-Levy charges
A Plus reveals what Kwame Despite told him at a recent meeting
If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors
Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
Related Articles: