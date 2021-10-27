Ex-Kotoko management member urges fans to be patient with the club ahead of GPL season

Asante Kotoko SC

Former Asante Kotoko management member, George Kennedy, is appealing to the fans to be patient with the club ahead of the start of the 2021-22 season.

According to Kennedy, the current team under coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum boast of young players thus they will need time to adapt and compete in the league.



Kotoko is among some Ghanaian sides to have recruited the most players in the just transfer window.



"Most of the players are new and some of them are young so they need time and that implies the supporters must also exercise patience for the players.

"This is just the starting point and it should be a process. There may be a few of these young ones who may not live up to expectations but since they are young, they will perform to the standard expected with time", he told Kumasi-based radio station Fox FM.



"The supporters must exercise patience for the coaches too and I have the belief that they will prosper," he added.



Asante Kotoko begins their campaign against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League.