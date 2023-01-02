Ex-Kotoko player narrates how Paa Kwesi Fabin allegedly demanded GH¢5,000 bribe for playing time

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Mohammed Gado has alleged that ex-Kotoko manager Paa Kwesi Fabin demanded a GH¢5,000 bribe from him in exchange for playing time.

According to Gado, his refusal to pay the money led to a fallout with the manager during their time at Kotoko.



Gado explained on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV via YouTube that Paa Kwesi Fabin had just taken over the club replacing Herbert Addo, hence, the money was to buy his way into the starting line-up.



"I was on loan when Herbert left for Aduana and they brought Paa Kwesi Fabin. Herbert wanted to lure me to Aduana but Kotoko didn't agree. When Paa Kwesi came we had many issues...One day, somebody told me there is an interview ongoing(on the radio) so I should listen. Paa Kwesi said Gado is inured and I was like, ah! I'm not injured and I didn't want to talk but it was too much.



A radio station called me and I said I'm not injured but he should have said that maybe his formation doesn't suit Gado. But if you lie that I'm injured what are you trying to say? So we started to have issues and I decided to leave Kotoko," he explained.



He furthered that Paa Kwesi Fabin allegedly forged the injury because he failed to pay GH¢5000 for playing time.

"Because he had told me that, here is my office and he has to get something. Like, I should give him something. he was demanding 5,000 from me and I told him I'm even on loan...So our issues kept growing and I decided to leave Kotoko."



Gado, 37, joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2008 after returning to Ghana from a brief spell with Israeli outfit Maccabi Herzliya F.C.







EE/MA