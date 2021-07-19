Ex-Kotoko striker Kwame Poku congratulates Hearts of Oak for winning GPL title

Former Kotoko forward, Kwame Poku

Former Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Poku has sent a congratulatory message to Hearts of Oak on their Ghana Premier League title triumph this season.

The Phobians won their first major trophy since 2009 breaking the 11-year trophy drought.



They will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League competition, a competition the Rainbow Boys have missed out on for several years.



The enterprising forward could not finish the season with the Kumasi based club after securing a move to Algerian outfit USM Alger following his swashbuckling performance in the first half of the season.

He scored seven goals before departing for greener pastures in May 2021.



Speaking to Original FM, Kwame Poku said, "I will congratulate Accra Hearts of Oak for winning the Ghana Premier League they really work hard for it”.



He has hit the ground running since joining USM Alger scoring 4 goals from 9 games.