Ex-Kotoko supporters’ chief pleads for Emmanuel Gyamfi to be fined

Kotoko player, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Former Asante Kotoko Supporters’ Chief, Kweku Amponsah, has pleaded with the Disciplinary Committee to consider fining Emmanuel Gyamfi instead of imposing a ban.

The Asante Kotoko player has been charged by the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee for misconduct.



Gyamfi deliberately stepped on the foot of Inter Allies midfielder Andy Okpe which was captured live on video.



The Ghana FA after reviewing the incident has referred the player to the Disciplinary Committee for sanctions.

Chairman Kweku Amponsah in an interview on Wamputu Sports has pleaded with the GFA Disciplinary Committee to consider fines instead of sanctioning the player which could see him miss two key games against Karela United and Hearts of Oak.



“Emmanuel Gyamfi should be fined and not be suspended. I totally agree to the charge from the GFA”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“I plead with them not to sanction him so he will not miss the two games against Karela and Hearts”, he added.