Ex-Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr tips Super Eagles to defeat Black Stars 2-1

Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigeria head coach, Gernot Rohr has tipped the Super Eagles to beat Ghana’s Black Stars 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

Tomorrow, the two giant national teams in West African will lock horns in Abuja to fight for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Angel FM, Gernot Rohr says his money is on Nigeria brushing aside Ghana at the end of the encounter.

“Ghana have players for counterattacks, so if they want to qualify they must use that and make sure they don't concede

“Nigerians missing Iwobi is not good, he is very good at giving incisive passes

“I will tip Nigeria to win 2-1,” Gernot Rohr shared.

The clash between Nigeria and Ghana is scheduled to be played at the Moshood Abiola National Sports Stadium.

The encounter to be staged tomorrow will kick off at 17:00GMT.

