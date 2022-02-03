Ex-Tottenham boss Chris Hughton visits Nii Ayi Bontey

Former Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Chris Hughton and Nii Ayi Bonte(second from R)

Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton, has taken time out to meet Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi Bonte II while in Accra as reports circulate that he might be the next Ghana coach.

The 63-year-old has been in Ghana for some weeks now with reports indicating government wants him to replace Milovan Rajevac.



Hughton met Nii Ayi Bonte, who himself was a manager for Ghanaian club, Hearts of Oak in the past.



His visit is believed to be part of his meeting with friends and family as he acquaints himself in the country.

The race for who becomes Ghana's next coach continues with the Football Association yet to name the next manager.



Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo is also in the running for the vacant role.



Ghana next plays Nigeria in a double-legged game for a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar.