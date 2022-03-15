Ex-deputy sports minister Joseph Yamin explains why local players struggle to earn Black Stars call up

Former deputy Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin believes the unattractiveness of the domestic top-flight has cost local place a place in the Black Stars in recent times.

The Black Stars call-ups have recently been dominated by players who ply their trade abroad and according to Yamin, it is because the Ghana Premier League is not competitive and attractive.



Speaking to Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he said, “I think it is about time we take a critical look at the local league. The Black Stars will be great if we are able to develop our league. Last season, our top scorer in the league was Diawisie Taylor, he scored 18 goals but was excluded from the AFCON squad, this is because the league is not attractive enough”

“So, when we spend time and make our league competitive it will help the Black Stars. In 1992, there were a chunk of local players and they did extremely well at the AFCON. They nearly won us the cup” he said.