Ex-president’s son Sharaf Mahama hoping to signing for a club in England

Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Mahama, has disclosed that he is working on signing a deal with a football club in England.



Sharaf has had trials with some clubs in England and is hoping to secure a deal in the ongoing transfer window.



The footballer revealed in an interview with Betty Yawson on the Untold Stories show that he wants to become a professional football.

“It’s been my passion since I was young, I have been watching and playing football my whole life, so I’ve just carried it on and now I want to make it my profession,” he noted.



“I’m in England right now but I am on trials, trying to sign for a club. Hopefully, you will hear big news soon,” Sharaf added.



When asked about the club likely to sign him Sharaf said, “I am training with a couple of teams so hopefully when I get back, we will see which team I sign for,”



Sharaf had a short stint with West African Football Academy (WAFA) in the Ghana Premier League but was unable to strike a deal with the club.



In 2015 Sharaf Mahama made an appearance in Stephen Appiah’s star-studded testimonial match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.