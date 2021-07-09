0
Menu
Sports

Ex-wife of K.P Boateng Melissa Satta finds new love

Screenshot 2021 07 08 At 22 36 11 Mattia Rivetti Melissa Satta E Il Piccolo Maddox Webp WEBP Image 7 Satta with son Maddox and her new man

Fri, 9 Jul 2021 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Seven months after ending her marriage with Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng, Melissa Satta has found a new lover.

The pretty model and TV presenter has been spotted with young entrepreneur Mattia Rivetti.

The two have been spending their holiday in Sardinia with Satta and Boateng's seven-year-old son Maddox.

According to reports, the two and Little Maddox have been on a short cruise aboard a yacht of their friend Renzo Rosso.

The showgirl has found love and serenity next to entrepreneur Mattia Rivetti.

Kevin Boateng and Melissa Satta had been married for four years with a son, Maddox Boateng.



Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: