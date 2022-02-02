‘Excellent signing’ – John Paintsil reacts to Sulley Muntari’s move to Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak unveil Sulley Muntari

Hearts of Oak are 5th on GPL season



Sulley Muntari signs one year contract with the Phobians



Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil is happy that his former teammate Sulley Muntari has returned to the Ghana Premier League.



Sulley Muntari has joined Ghana Premier League defending champions, Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the second round of the 2021/2022 season.



The former Inter Milan, Portsmouth and AC Milan midfielder joins the Phobians until the end of the season.



John Painstil has now joined the Phobians and other neutral fans who are happy about the return of Sulley Muntari to the Ghana Premier League.

“After 20 years Muntari returns to Ghana Premier League, it’s amazing. I’m very, very happy that Muntari is joining Hearts because he still has more in his locker. He has the energy to give back to Ghanaians.



“He’s not playing for Hearts of Oak alone, playing for Hearts of Oak is playing for all Ghanaians because he is a national asset and every Ghanaian loves to see him playing, so him coming back to the Premiership is a very good thing so well done to Sulley," myjoyonline.com quoted him in their report.



John Paintsil also added that he is impressed with the fitness level of Sulley Muntari despite the latter not playing actively for the past two years.



“He hasn’t featured for two years but whether two or four, if you see Muntari now you’ll be amazed. We train every Saturday night, we play two hours nonstop and he’s able to play all those hours and he’s doing well, running up and down and shooting as usual. He’s a hitter, he hits from 40-yards and is still scoring goals. So, I don’t think him being without a club for two years will affect him playing for Hearts. It will never play any impact on him, I know he’s fit,” Paintsil told Joy FM in an interview.



