Expect Ghana basketball league soon - Coach Meme Falconer

• The basketball league in Ghana is played regionally



Former coach of the University of Ghana basketball team, Meme Falconer has revealed that the newly elected Ghana basketball board will roll out the national league very soon.



According to the coach, he is confident the new board led by President Ato Van-Ess will positively transform the face of basketball in the country.

Speaking in an interview with GHOne, the coach confirmed the intention of the new basketball board.



“We just changed our leadership and the new leadership is very hands on. We know Ato Van-Ess and his team are going to drive basketball to the right direction.



We are going to have a national league. Not just a league that will be played regionally but our own national league with teams going up and down,” Meme Falconer who is the coach of Adenta Leopards stated.



According to him, there are plans to set up a proper national basketball team to compete in tournaments.