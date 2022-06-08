0
Expect magic whenever I get a Black Stars call up - Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Richmond Boakye Yiadom is apparently not fancied by the current Black Stars technical handlers as he has been snubbed since the World Cup playoffs and also the two AFCON qualifiers.

Boakye Yiadom was at the 2021 AFCON tournament but has been snubbed for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

The 29-year-old striker has been in and out of the national team since making his debut in 2012 in a friendly game with China.

According to the Bitar Jerusalem striker, he will bide his time and will be ready whenever he has handed an invitation to play for the Black Stars.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the former Juventus striker says that he will deliver some magic whenever he is afforded the chance to play for Ghana.

‘‘Looking at the quality of players in Black Stars now, Ghana will definitely set a record at Qatar 2022. Whenever I’m invited, I will honour the call-up. And, when I come, there will be magic,’’ he Richmond Boakye Yiadom said.

Boakye Yiadom has been capped 16 times by Ghana and has scored six goals.

