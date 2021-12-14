Explain to Ghanaians why Black Stars must camp in Qatar – Boakye Gyan to GFA

Former Black Stars management member, Yaw Boateng Gyan

A former management of the Black Stars, Yaw Boateng Gyan has questioned the decision by the Ghana Football Association to allow the senior national team pitch camp in Qatar ahead of the 2021 AFCON.



According to the schedule released by the Ghana Football Association, the Black Stars will camp in Qatar before travelling to Cameroon next year.



The Black Stars would engage in a couple of friendlies with some African teams while in Qatar.



Speaking to West FM, the Chairman of Bofoakwa Tano stated that the GFA must explain their decision to Ghanaians.

He disclosed that it would be prudent for the Black Stars to camp on the African continent since the tournament will be held in Cameroon.



"The GFA should explain to Ghanaians why they chose Qatar as camping place and not any Africa countries such as Nigeria which is closer to Cameroon with a similar atmosphere," Yaw Boateng Gyan said.



He added, “During World cup 2014, we chose USA because they have a similar atmosphere like Brazil" he said.



Coach Milovan Rajevac has reportedly submitted a 40-man squad to the GFA for the AFCON which is less than a month away.



The Black Stars management committee are expected to review and approve the squad by the Serbian tactician in the coming days.



The Black Stars will engage Algeria and two other countries in pre-tournament friendlies.